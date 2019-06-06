Man falls off train at Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, rescued

A man fell off a train at the bridge that connects to the peninsular mainland on Thursday.

73-year-old was rescued by the Railways staff. He has been admitted to Govt Hospital and his condition is reported to be stable now.

The old bridge connecting to mainland is 104 years old.

The line was damaged during a cyclone in 1964 and was repaired by the railways but connectivity to Dhanushkodi could not be restored then.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)