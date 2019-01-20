Mandatory attendance for J-K govt officials at R-Day events, defaulters liable for action

and Kashmir government has issued a diktat to state government employees to be present at celebrations, adding that failure to attend the ceremony would count as negligence of duty and disobedience of government instructions.

"All the government officers and officials posted at and are required to attend the celebrations, as part of their official duty. Failure to attend the function will be construed as a dereliction of duty and disobedience of Government instructions," read the order.

Furthermore, the order, dated January 15, states, "It is the duty of every government servant to attend the function which marks an important turning point in the history of the nation."

The government also directed all top officials to ensure attendance of employees in their departments at the functions.

The order said, "All Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing of the Public Sector Undertakings are requested to ensure that all officers/officials working under their administrative control, and stationed at Srinagar/Jammu, attend the function at their respective places."

The responsibility of has been given to and Kashmir and State Road Transport Corporation.

"Managing director, and the Managing Director, J &K shall ensure that the buses/canter vehicles of their corporations are deployed for of the employees of the moving departments at Jammu, report at their allotted government colonies/hotels/security zones etc at 8am on January 26, 2019, and facilitate to-and-fro movement of the employees for the attending the function," it read.

The official Republic Day celebrations will take place at /Sher-i-Kashmir stadium, Sonawar, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)