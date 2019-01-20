KCR vows to make Telangana roads 'shine like mirror'

K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday vowed to make Telangana roads "shine like a mirror".

The in a review meeting held here at to discuss the current condition of state roads, directed concerned officers to complete the task in next two years.

The made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. He further instructed that including the newly formed village Panchayats, the entire 12,751 village Panchayats in the state should be provided with BT road facility.

He also directed the R&B officials to assess the existing conditions of the roads in the state and prepare a plan accordingly. Following the assessment a budget will be allocated for the same.

The Chief Minister in the meeting underlined that several roads and bridges in the state need to be repaired. He also asked his ministers to constantly monitor the progress of road repair work.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister also instructed the officials to immediately pay the compensation to the farmers who lost their land in the construction of Canals of Kaleswaram Project.

