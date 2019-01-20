Himachal govt to give compensation to sexual assault survivors

has decided to implement 'compensation scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes-2018' to provide compensation to the women who had suffered loss, injury, as may be, as a result of the offence committed and thus required rehabilitation.

The decision was announced in a meeting held on Saturday under the chairmanship of Apart from this, many other decisions were also taken in the cabinet meeting.

Under this scheme, the amount of compensation would be provided to the victims under as decided by the or District legal Authority. The compensation to the affected women to be provided ranges between Rs. two lakh to Rs. 10 lakh keeping the gravity of the

The Cabinet has also decided to create new Division and Sub- and Public Health Department at Chontra in district along with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It gave the approval to open one new Sub-Division and one new Section of at Shaat in district along-with creation and filling up of requisite posts.

It gave its nod to extend the validity period of Letter of Intent (LOI) and licenses BWH-2 and D-2A for setting up of a distillery at village Bhangla, Tehsil Nalagarh, district in favour of M/s and Brewery Pvt. Ltd.

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up 28 posts of (IT) in the office of Deputy Commissioner, on a contract basis.

It decided to fill up four posts of Civil Judges in the establishment of through direct recruitment from

The Cabinet also gave its ex-post facto sanction to fill up eight posts of Block Development Officers in through direct recruitment.

It decided to create and fill up five posts of Associate Professors and one post of Junior Resident in Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan in district for the smooth functioning of the college.

The Cabinet decided to fill up eight posts of various categories in through direct recruitment on contract basis.

The Cabinet also decided to declare Kotkhai Utsav of district, Mata Mansa of Dharampur in district, Lohri Mela of Gram Panchayat Piplu in Dharampur of district as District level Fairs.

