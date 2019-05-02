JUST IN
Mandi: 5 killed, 5 injured after jeep rolls down cliff

ANI 

Five people were killed while five sustained injuries on Thursday after the jeep they were travelling in rolled down a cliff into a deep gorge at Padhar area of Mandi district.

In a similar accident on April 28, at least two people were killed and 14 others were injured after a jeep rolled down a cliff in Kupvi area of Chopal Sub-Division in Shimla.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 11:48 IST

