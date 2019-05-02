Mandi: 5 killed, 5 injured after jeep rolls down cliff

Five people were killed while five sustained injuries on Thursday after the they were travelling in rolled down a cliff into a deep gorge at area of district.

In a similar accident on April 28, at least two people were killed and 14 others were injured after a rolled down a cliff in Kupvi area of Chopal Sub-Division in Shimla.

More details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)