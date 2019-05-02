Defence Ministry to initiate IAF Chief appointment process after formation of next government

The will initiate the process to appoint the next of the after the formation of the new government at the centre.

"There are still five months left for the present Air Marshal BS Dhanoa to retire from service as he is scheduled to retire on September 30 this year. The process to appoint the next chief would be initiated after the formation of the new government at the centre after the elections," tops sources said.

Generally, the process to appoint the new chiefs of services starts three to four months prior from the due date of retirement of the incumbent. However, the timing of announcement differs in a case to case basis.

While appointing as the chief of Indian in 2016, the announcement was made about two weeks before the retirement of his predecessor.

chief's appointment, the government made the announcement of selecting as the successor of almost 10 weeks in advance.

sources said the government always takes into account seniority and merit while making appointments in such senior positions.

A large number of appointments at senior positions in the are going to come up in the next few months including the office of the of Staff.

Sources said a vacancy in the Army position is likely to come up in the eastern sector as the incumbent may be moved to a higher office.

The has not shown faith in the line of succession in the armed forces as the top security brass feels that such a policy may demotivate the other commanders from giving their 100 per cent while on the other hand, it can create factions in the forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)