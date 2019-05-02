JUST IN
Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill 2 villagers in Sukma

ANI  |  General News 

Two villagers were killed by Naxals in Kistaram area of Sukma district on Wednesday night.

This comes a day after 15 police personnel and a driver were killed in a landmine blast triggered by Naxalites in Gadchiroli in the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

On April 30, a Naxal, carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head for her alleged involvement in attacks on security forces and killing villagers, was arrested from state's Dantewada district.

On April 29 six Naxalites, including a woman, were arrested by the security forces from different locations in the state.

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 11:01 IST

