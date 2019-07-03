Mangaluru's night school for underpriviliged children turns 76

With an aim to provide quality to the bright and talented unprivileged children, a school in Mangaluru is imparting free to students, especially daily wage labourers.

Navbharat Night High School has now turned 76-years-old but the people teaching here from last several decades have not lost their enthusiasm for doing this noble job.

This school, which is located at Shri Gayatri Devi Temple Road, not only teaches the poor children but also women who are housewives as well as auto rickshaw drivers since 1943.

"This school was open by Khalid Muhammed before India got independence. This school is unique as there is no such other school in whole Karnataka which provides during night time to the poor. We run this school with the help of corporate funds. At present, we have 20 students up to class 9th," said School headmaster Ravi Alevooraya while speaking to ANI.

"This school was started to educate those who are facing economic hardship. During the time of independence, people were having family issues. When the school started there were only four students but each year, the number is rising," said a teacher of Navbharat Night High School.

