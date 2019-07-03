Telangana: 22-year-old worker crushed under reactor of bio company

A 22-year-old worker died on Tuesday after a reactor in a bio company here got damaged due to heavy pressure and fell on him, police said.

According to Police Nacharam, deceased T Naveen was a native of Guntur District in Andhra Pradesh and was working in a company here.

"After we received the information, we rushed immediately to the spot and shifted the dead body to the government hospital for post mortem," the police said.

The police have registered a case in the incident and started the investigation.

