Clean street food hubs to be developed soon in Varanasi, Lucknow: Adityanath

With an aim to provide good quality food with needed nutrients, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to develop 'clean street food hubs' in Varanasi and Lucknow.

Adityanath, who held a review meeting on Tuesday of Food Safety and Drug Administration officials at Lok Bhavan here, said fake food brands should be exposed through an awareness campaign and strict action should be taken against those selling expired food products.

"Before adding vitamins and other useful substances (flourished) in the flour, milk and salt etc, make sure to do area-specific research and supply it as per the requirements. Do not mix excess vitamins in foods to benefit companies," Adityanath told officials at the meeting.

He ordered strict action against those selling old or expired stuff. Also, officials should be entrusted with the responsibility of checking the quality of such products time and again, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to make people aware of fake food products and take stern actions against the culprits.

Talking about the delay in issuing a license to wholesalers and retailers of drugs, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to take the process online and issue licenses to the eligible ones within a week. No leniency in the process will be tolerated, he asserted.

Talking about the lack of laboratories for testing food or beverage samples, he instructed officials to open 12 new laboratories in the commissionerates within the next six months.

He also directed officials to speed up the work of filling vacant posts in the department through public service commission.

During the meeting, Adityanath directed officials to depute a full-time Deputy Commissioner in Food Safety and Drug Administration and appoint a full-time Drug Controller.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)