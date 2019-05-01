Manmohan Singh happy over UN listing of Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Former Singh on Wednesday expressed his happiness over the UN designating as a global terrorist.

"I am happy that this has materialised," the said in a statement.

Terming the UN decision as a fruition of PM Modi's "personal outreach", said, "After independence, this is one of the biggest achievements for the country. Nations which did not agree with India's viewpoint on terrorism and have now come on board because of the personal diplomacy and outreach of PM Modi."

He further said that the decision will build international pressure on forcing it to think about the policy of duplicity and double standards.

"Earlier would deny his presence and make excuses of his health issues. Now due to world pressure, they cannot hide behind such excuses."

Crediting PM Modi for single-handedly "executing the diplomatic victory", BJP said, "Getting countries like on board is a very big diplomatic victory and shows the heightened stature of our country in the world. I would like to congratulate the whole nation and especially thank PM Modi for this victory."

Terming it a huge diplomatic victory for BJP said, " It is a huge diplomatic victory for We would like to thank the Security Council. I believe all the people of the country must be happy about it"

Taking on the opposition leaders for criticising the foreign tours of PM Modi, said, "Congress, and the whole opposition kept asking why Modi is always touring foreign countries. Now they will understand. This is a great shock to Pakistan. The face of terrorism has been unveiled before the world."

Seeing the decision as an said, "The process was going on for more than 10 years. Some decisions should be seen from an institutional framework; governments come and go, the process continues. Partisanship on such issues is not correct."

Cautioning for wait for the official UN confirmation from the UN D Raja said, "Media is reporting what the Indian to the UN has said. I think we should wait for the official UN confirmation. Moreover, it remains to be seen how Pakistan reacts to the situation."

Indian to UN on Wednesday announced that Pak based terrorist has been declared a global terrorist by the UN.

" of the UN sanctions committee and of has informed us that stands designated as an individual who has been promoting terrorism globally.

