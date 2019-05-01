Digvijaya Singh hits out at PM Modi over demonetisation

on Monday hit out at Modi over the alleged loss caused to labourers due to demonetisation.

Speaking at an election meeting here, Singh said, "Today is Labour Day and on behalf of party, I extend my thanks to CPI, CPM and other non-BJP political parties who have supported me in "

Former said, "PM Modi has anti-labour policies. This is even recognised by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Baidhyanath Rai, who had said that 4 to 5 crore labourer lost their jobs due to demonetisation which is shameful."

" Modi has made 40 amendments in labour laws only to cater to the need of capitalists," he said.

Singh then gave data regarding the loss made by several public sector undertakings, saying "Public sector undertaking banks who were in profit in 2013-14 of Rs 40,000 crore is now under a huge loss of Rs 80,000 crore."

" (LIC) has lost its 25,00,000 agents, while which had 22,000 labours earlier is now limited to only 6,000 labours," he added.

The further said, "BSNL which had a profit of Rs 30,000 crore now lost 40,000 labours after not getting 4G spectrum.

" (HAL) which gave a dividend of Rs 1400 crore had to take a loan of Rs 750 crore this year...The same HAL which has a deal to make fighter jets, even that has been given to other private players under Modi led NDA government," he added.

