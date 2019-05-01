Giriraj Singh supports Shiv Sena's demand of imposing ban on burqa in India

and BJP leader on Wednesday backed Shiv Sena's demand of imposing a ban on in India, asserting that many blasts have occurred all over the world and in in the guise of

Citing a ban on the in after the deadly attacks, mouthpiece 'Saamna' on Wednesday demanded the imposition of a similar ban in

"In the country and all over the world several blasts have occurred in the guise of burqa. The burqa should be banned particularly at the time of elections. The has demanded nothing wrong," said

The Sena's proposal, however, was rejected by another NDA ally, of the Republican Party of India, who said that burqa should not be banned as it forms part of the country's tradition.

The editorial states "It has happened in Ravan's Lanka. When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We ask this question to the PM as he is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday".

The on Sunday took necessary measures to impose a complete ban on all types of burqas and face covers in the wake of the horrific terror bombings that rattled the entire country on Easter Sunday, claiming lives of more than 250 people and injuring hundreds.

On the other hand, on Wednesday asked the (EC) to take action against Shiv Sena for its "polarising" editorial in its mouthpiece Samna seeking a ban on the burqa in order to ensure security.

"I request the EC to take cognizance of this article because it is trying to create divisions and polarisation within society.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)