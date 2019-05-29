Manu Bhaker secures seventh Olympic quota for India

-
ALSO READ
Manu Bhaker secures India's 7th Olympic quota in shooting, misses medal narrowly
Manu, Saurabh shoot gold as India end ISSF World Cup on top
Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary clinch gold at Asian Airgun C'ship
Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary pair smashes world record for mixed team gold at Asian C'ship
Manu Bhaker wins Olympic quota in Air Pistol
-
Indian shooter Manu Bhaker secured the seventh Olympic quota for India on Wednesday as she finished at the fourth place in the women's 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup in Munich.
The young shooter shot 201.0 in the finals to secure the quota for the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Olympic Gold Quest, a not for profit organisation with a mission to help Indian athletes win Olympic Gold medals, tweeted about Bhaker's achievement.
"17 yr old @realmanubhaker wins the Olympic Quota for India in 10m Air Pistol event at #ISSFWCMunich Manu finished 4th & narrowly missed out on a medal. Kudos to Manu on her performance today after a heartbreaking Pistol malfunction 2 days earlier in the 25m Pistol event," they wrote.
The 17-year-old finished at fourth place in the 10m category.
This is the first quota for the Indian contingent in the women's 10m pistol category.
Greece's Anna Korakaki stood at the pole position in the 10m category as she registered a score of 241.4.
China's Wei Qian finished at the second place with a score of 239.6 whereas Korea's Minjung Kim finished at the third place with 220.8
On Monday, Rahi Sarnobat also claimed an Olympic quota for Tokyo 2020 as she won the gold medal in the women's 25m air pistol category.
Apurvi Chandela won the first gold medal for India in the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Sunday after registering a score of 251 on Sunday.
Earlier, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma secured quota places in men's 10m air pistol category in the World Cups in Delhi and Beijing respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU