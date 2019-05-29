Manu Bhaker secures seventh Olympic quota for India

Indian shooter secured the seventh Olympic quota for on Wednesday as she finished at the fourth place in the women's 10m air pistol event of the ISSF in

The young shooter shot 201.0 in the finals to secure the quota for the 2020.

Olympic Gold Quest, a not for profit organisation with a mission to help Indian athletes win Olympic Gold medals, tweeted about Bhaker's achievement.

"17 yr old @realmanubhaker wins the Olympic Quota for in 10m Air Pistol event at #ISSFWCMunich Manu finished 4th & narrowly missed out on a medal. Kudos to Manu on her performance today after a heartbreaking Pistol malfunction 2 days earlier in the 25m Pistol event," they wrote.

The 17-year-old finished at fourth place in the 10m category.

This is the first quota for the Indian contingent in the women's 10m pistol category.

Greece's stood at the pole position in the 10m category as she registered a score of 241.4.

China's finished at the second place with a score of 239.6 whereas Korea's Minjung Kim finished at the third place with 220.8

On Monday, Rahi Sarnobat also claimed an Olympic quota for 2020 as she won the gold medal in the women's 25m air pistol category.

won the first gold medal for in the ISSF in on Sunday after registering a score of 251 on Sunday.

Earlier, and secured quota places in men's 10m air pistol category in the World Cups in and respectively.

