Manu Bhaker wins Olympic quota in Air Pistol

Shooter has sealed a quota for the 2020 Tokyo with a fourth-place finish at the ISSF in on Wednesday. This is the seventh Olympic quota in shooting that has won.

While Bhaker missed out on a medal in the event, her score of 201.0 was enough for her to win the quota. She had finished third in qualification after shooting 582 points, 98 of which came in her last two rounds.

She had earlier suffered heartbreak in the 25m pistol event after a pistol malfunction condemned her to a fifth place finish. Rahi Sarnobat had won gold on Monday and sealed an Olympic quota.

Apart from Bhaker and Sarnobat, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, and have won Olympic quotas. Chandela and Chaudhary also won gold with Sarnobat in the Chaudhary's score of 246.3 helped him beat his own world record that he set during the New Delhi in February.

--IANS

rkm/bbh

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)