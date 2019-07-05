Many pro-poor schemes in Union Budget: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday praised the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and said 'many of the schemes in it are pro-poor'.

"The budget which came today is a great budget, there are many pro-poor schemes in the budget. While it is true that the tax liability on people who are well off will increase a little but there are special schemes which will benefit the poor people of the country," Khattar told reporters here.

Earlier today, bowing before her parents sitting in the Speaker's gallery of Lok Sabha, Sitharaman presented the historical budget that drew the highest applause from women.

Khattar added that after the budget the poor people will now get increased benefits under the various schemes.

"The poor people will now get appproximately 3.5 lakhs instead of 2.5 lakhs to construct their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Similarly, there are many other schemes which are pro-poor and pro-village. I will say this is a commendable budget," Khattar said.

During the budget presentation, the government hardly faced any stiff opposition even during the announcement of additional cess of Rs 1 on petrol and diesel in the Parliament.

Sitharaman, who became the first full-time women Finance Minister to present budget, drew the loudest applause from members on announcement related to women with the Union Minister Smriti Irani taking the lead, who was sitting in the second row behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

