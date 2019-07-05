Krishna district: 3 women attacked over dowry dispute

Three women were severely injured after they were allegedly attacked with a knife by a man over a dowry dispute on Friday in Gokavaram village.

One of the women sustained a stab wound in the abdomen and is in critical condition.

According to the police, the accused, Mahesh had married Bhargavi six months ago. His wife, Bhargavi had returned to her mother's home in Gokavaram due to clashes over dowry. Today, however, Mahesh went to Gokavaram village with another person and clashed with family members of Bhargavi, the police said.

The clash resulted in severe injuries to Bhargavi's mother Sarada and her grandmothers Varalakshmi and Kantamma. The mother was stabbed in the abdomen and was referred to Vijayawada for medical attention as she was in critical condition. Bhargavi's two grandmothers are receiving treatment in Machilipatnam district hospital.

The accused is currently absconding. Machilipatnam rural police led by DSP Mahaboob Pasha have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

