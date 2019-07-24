Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio's knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.

Asensio sustained an injury during the match against Arsenal at International Cup.

"It's worrisome. Hopefully not, but he's gone directly to the hospital to test. It looks bad," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

The 23-year-old Asensio suffered a knee injury during a challenge with Arsenal's star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang around the hour mark.

Real Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 on penalties at the FedEx Field in Maryland. Alexandre Lacazette and Aubameyang had registered goals in the 10th and 24th minutes, giving Arsenal an early 2-0 lead over Madrid.

Real Madrid were not able to achieve an equaliser in the first half and at half-time, the scoreline read 2-0 in favour of Arsenal. The first half was full of drama as Madrid's Nacho and Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathapoulos received red cards in the 9th and 40th minutes respectively.

Madrid's coach Zidane introduced Gareth Bale after half-time, and the player did not disappoint as he registered a goal in the 56th minute of the match.

Asensio also registered a goal for the team in the 59th minute to bring the scoreline at 2-2. No other goals were possible in the second half, and the match went to the penalty shootout.

Madrid defeated Arsenal 3-2 in penalties. Vinicius Junior, Raphael Varane, Isco successfully converted their penalties for Real Madrid, whereas Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson scored for Arsenal.

Bale, who scored in regular-time, missed out on an opportunity to convert his penalty. The player was recently asked by coach Zidane to leave the club as soon as possible, after team's match against Bayern Munich.Real Madrid will next play against Atletico Madrid at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 27.

