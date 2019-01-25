Market closes in negative territory

Indian equities did a U-turn on Friday after opening on a higher note and slumped as the session came to a close.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 169.56 points down at 36,025 while Nifty 50 slipped 69.25 points to settle at 10,780.
Among the prominent losers were ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Zee Entertainment.
The Sensex witnessed a high of 36,474.48 during the day but tumbled as Maruti reported over 17 per cent decline in net profit during third quarter results.
Elsewhere in Asia, investors were nervous due to uncertainty over Brexit, a slowdown in global economy and escalating US-China trade war.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
