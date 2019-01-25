Market closes in negative territory

Indian equities did a U-turn on Friday after opening on a higher note and slumped as the session came to a close.

The closed 169.56 points down at 36,025 while slipped 69.25 points to settle at 10,780.

Among the prominent losers were ICICI Bank, Suzuki and

The Sensex witnessed a high of 36,474.48 during the day but tumbled as reported over 17 per cent decline in net profit during third quarter results.

Elsewhere in Asia, investors were nervous due to uncertainty over Brexit, a slowdown in global economy and escalating US- trade war.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)