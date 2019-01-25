Global Skills Provider Arc Skills Launches 'SOAR' to Bridge Skills Gap of Students in India

-
Leading global skills provider Arc Skills, has announced the launch of SOAR in India, a unique and integrated skills program for school students.
Arc Skills is one of the first organizations to bring this impactful solution for the development of life-long skills giving our children the chance to obtain the essential new age skills and confidence to turn their potential into success.
SOAR, is a research-backed learning pathway that nurtures values, skills, and career-based competencies in a child, at each step of their school life. The skills are aligned to the child's age and developmental stage, so they can progressively develop the skills needed for present and future.
Kakul Misra, COO, Arc Skills India says, "SOAR prepares the students for the world of tomorrow through an integrated and continuous learning pathway. With SOAR programs, we intend to equip every child in India with much needed new age skills to develop & confidently grow their strengths with an understanding of essential life skills, preparing them for the future."
"The strategic blend of interactive technology, game-based learning, and thought-provoking reflection, enriches the learning experience for students and help them explore new ideas while imbibing key skills and dispositions needed to thrive in these dynamic times, "added Kakul Misra.
Arc Skills introduced Skills 21 as the first programme in SOAR pathway by launching it two years back. The programme received high praise from students, parents and teachers across the globe. Skills 21 has become an international example of a 21st-century skills programme that successfully meets the criteria of effectiveness and accessibility.
With SOAR, schools in India now have the opportunity to diversify their offering and give students a solid foundation of self-awareness, socio-emotional skills, abilities & career-based skills.
