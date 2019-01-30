Markets move in narrow range, close flat

Indian shares moved in a narrow band and were largely unchanged on Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines.

The benchmark BSE index ended at 35,591, barely 1.25 points down from Tuesday's close. The broader NSE 50 index was down by 0.40 points at 10,651.

Losses in were curbed by gains in and

The focus of investors had shifted to a media report which alleged financial misappropriation by controlling shareholders of The company's stock slumped nearly 8.5 per and closed 4.9 per cent lower.

Among other losers were TCS, Reliance, ITC, and Tata Steel, Axis Bank, and gained marginally.

Meanwhile, Asian indices closed mixed with investors saying that US- trade talks are going to be the next catalyst for equities going forward.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)