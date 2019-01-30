Amazon India's Chandramouli Godhandaraman joins hiver as head of engineering

Bengaluru-based SaaS platform Hiver, an email collaboration tool for teams, announced the appointment of Chandramouli Godhandaraman as its Head of Engineering. In this role, he will be responsible for driving the company's technology strategy and building Hiver's next generation suite of products. He joins Hiver from Amazon India.
Chandra will work closely with Founders Nitesh Nandy and Niraj Ranjan Rout in building up and scaling the company's fast-growing technology team. He brings over 14 years of in-depth domain knowledge and technical proficiency to Hiver.
Most recently, Chandra was a lead Program Manager for Amazon Prime India. His accomplishments include managing Amazon Prime's technical direction and spearheading major releases in areas such as Prime Monthly subscription and enabling Standing Instructions setup for Prime Annual subscription.
Prior to Amazon, he has worked on key product solutions with leading tech companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Amdocs, among others.
Chandra is a graduate in Engineering from University of Madras and holds a Certification in International Product Management from the Institute of Product Leadership, California.
Niraj Ranjan Rout, Founder and CEO, Hiver said, "We are delighted to have Chandra lead our product engineering team. His experience and expertise in product development will be extremely valuable as we aim to realize our vision to make Gmail a powerful collaboration platform for businesses and seek to take advantage of this growing market opportunity."
Chandramouli Godhandaraman, Head of Engineering, Hiver, said on his appointment, "I am excited about taking up the opportunity of leading the engineering team at Hiver. I look forward to working with the team to take the next big strides in building a powerful email collaboration platform and co-writing the next chapter in Hiver's growth story that is already accelerating at breakneck speed."
Chandra's addition is the latest in a host of exciting developments at Hiver. The most recent being raising a $4 million (around Rs. 29.5 crore at current exchange rates) in a fresh round of funding led by venture capital firms Kalaari Capital and Kae Capital.
