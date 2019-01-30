Amazon India's Chandramouli Godhandaraman joins hiver as head of engineering

Bengaluru-based SaaS platform Hiver, an for teams, announced the appointment of as its In this role, he will be responsible for driving the company's and building Hiver's next generation suite of products. He joins from India.

Chandra will work closely with and in building up and scaling the company's fast-growing He brings over 14 years of in-depth domain knowledge and technical proficiency to

Most recently, Chandra was a for Prime India. His accomplishments include managing Prime's technical direction and spearheading major releases in areas such as Prime Monthly subscription and enabling Standing Instructions setup for Prime Annual subscription.

Prior to Amazon, he has worked on key product solutions with leading tech companies such as and Amdocs, among others.

Chandra is a graduate in Engineering from and holds a Certification in International Product Management from the Institute of Product Leadership,

Niraj Ranjan Rout, Founder and CEO, said, "We are delighted to have Chandra lead our product engineering team. His experience and expertise in product development will be extremely valuable as we aim to realize our vision to make Gmail a powerful collaboration platform for businesses and seek to take advantage of this growing market opportunity."

Chandramouli Godhandaraman, Head of Engineering, Hiver, said on his appointment, "I am excited about taking up the opportunity of leading the engineering team at Hiver. I look forward to working with the team to take the next big strides in building a powerful email collaboration platform and co-writing the next chapter in Hiver's growth story that is already accelerating at breakneck speed."

Chandra's addition is the latest in a host of exciting developments at Hiver. The most recent being raising a $4 million (around Rs. 29.5 crore at current exchange rates) in a fresh round of funding led by and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)