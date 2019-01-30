TechnipFMC marks 70th Republic Day of India with community support initiatives in Assam and Gujarat

(NYSE

To promote the importance of safe and drinking water, the company sponsored RO units in schools and colleges, an initiative of District Office in There are more than 163 million people in without access to clean and safe drinking water. In such a scenario, the humanitarian initiative by held on 26th January reinforces the responsibility of corporates to the sustainable development of local communities.

of Tourism, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT&BC), Sri Chandan Brahma attended the event as chief guest. The event was hosted by and SP of Chirang, Mr. and Mr. respectively along with Mr. Operating Center of Group is currently carrying out Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning (EPCC) contract for Prime-G Project of Ltd.(IOCL) in Bongaigaon,

Commenting on the activity, Swayantani Ghosh, Communications, CSR & said, "Making a sustainable impact in the communities where we live and work is TechnipFMC way of doing The company is present in India for almost five decades and committed to the three pillars of Sustainability: supporting communities, respecting the environment, and advancing gender diversity. Along with our contribution to enhance the performance of the world's energy industry, we are pleased to do our bit in the nation-building process under the aegis of our flagship CSR program, 'Seed of Hope' to celebrate this significant day in the history of Indian Constitution."

The company also partnered with an NGO to host an awareness session on 'Save Electricity Save Money' in Village, Dahej, and distributed 250 LED lamps in pursuit of rural empowerment in India. The awareness session and LED lamps distribution ceremony were held in School on 26th January in presence of Village Panch and School Principal.

TechnipFMC has already been working on several CSR initiatives in and villages of Dahej, since 2015. The company is actively engaged in CSR activities related to education, health and employment generation for the local community in the villages near to their Modular Manufacturing Yard in Dahej.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)