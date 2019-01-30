TechnipFMC marks 70th Republic Day of India with community support initiatives in Assam and Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
4 overground workers of NDFB (Songbijit) nabbed in Assam
River tourism project 'Dwijing Festival' to begin on Dec 27
Protests against Citizenship Bill continue in Assam; Sonowal shown black flags
One killed in train-tempo collision in Assam
Retrieved miner's body in Meghalaya identified by family
-
TechnipFMC (NYSE
To promote the importance of safe and drinking water, the company sponsored RO units in schools and colleges, an initiative of Chirang District Office in Assam. There are more than 163 million people in India without access to clean and safe drinking water. In such a scenario, the humanitarian initiative by TechnipFMC held on 26th January reinforces the responsibility of corporates to the sustainable development of local communities.
Honorable Minister of Tourism, Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes (WPT&BC), Sri Chandan Brahma attended the event as chief guest. The event was hosted by Deputy Commissioner and SP of Chirang, Mr. Gautam Talukdar and Mr. Sudhakar Singh respectively along with Asst. District Commissioner Mr. Souvik Bhuyan. India Operating Center of TechnipFMC Group is currently carrying out Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Commissioning (EPCC) contract for Prime-G EPC Project of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.(IOCL) in Bongaigaon, Assam.
Commenting on the activity, Swayantani Ghosh, India Communications, CSR & Sustainability Head said, "Making a sustainable impact in the communities where we live and work is TechnipFMC way of doing business. The company is present in India for almost five decades and committed to the three pillars of Sustainability: supporting communities, respecting the environment, and advancing gender diversity. Along with our contribution to enhance the performance of the world's energy industry, we are pleased to do our bit in the nation-building process under the aegis of our flagship CSR program, 'Seed of Hope' to celebrate this significant day in the history of Indian Constitution."
The company also partnered with an NGO to host an awareness session on 'Save Electricity Save Money' in Akhod Village, Dahej, Gujarat and distributed 250 LED lamps in pursuit of rural empowerment in India. The awareness session and LED lamps distribution ceremony were held in Akhod School on 26th January in presence of Village Panch and School Principal.
TechnipFMC has already been working on several CSR initiatives in Suva and Akhod villages of Dahej, Gujarat since 2015. The company is actively engaged in CSR activities related to education, health and employment generation for the local community in the villages near to their Modular Manufacturing Yard in Dahej.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU