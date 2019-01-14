Maroon 5 to perform at Super Bowl with Travis Scott, Big Boi

Following months of controversy, it has been confirmed that will headline the in on February 3.

The group will be joined by and former member Big Boi, Variety reported.

From celebrities like to organisations like NAAPC, many have taken issue with the halftime booking, partially because of NFL's treatment of former Colin Kaepernick, who has been essentially taken out of the league for kneeling during the National Anthem and because the big game is taking place in Atlanta, the capital of black music in the US. They subsequently advocated for musicians to turn down the gig.

According to the report, artistes like Cardi B, Outkast, Mary J. Blige, and - were considered or approached to perform with Notably, the announcement comes late in the season schedule because of negotiations dragging out. Justin Timberlake, who performed at the 2018 Super Bowl, was announced on the preceding October 23 while Lady Gaga, the 2017 performer, was announced on the preceding September 29.

will now have two artistes of colour performing with them at the

Other acts performing in town during the days leading up to the game include Cardi, Post and Local artistes like Ludacris and too will feature prominently at the Bud Light shows held on the weekend of the game.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)