This Hollywood 'head turner' will soon debut in Bollywood with Ajay Devgn

Devgn on Monday introduced the world to a very special cast member from his upcoming ' '

The 'Singham' star took to to share a picture with "Hollywood's turner", Crystal the Monkey, who is best known for her roles in 'The Hangover Part II' and 'Night at the Museum.'

"Say Hi to Hollywood's turner Crystal, debuting soon in Bollywood in #TotalDhamaal. Trailer out soon!" he tweeted.

'Total Dhamaal' is the third in the comedy entertainer franchise ' ' The comedy flick also features Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, and

It will hit the big screens on February 22.

