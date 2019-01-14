Emraan Hashmi reveals son is now cancer free

Emraan Hashmi, who has always kept his fans updated about his son's battle with cancer, revealed that has been declared free on Monday.

In a heartfelt post, the further thanked everyone for their "prayers and wishes" and also motivated "all the fighters out there."

Along with some adorable pictures with his son, Emraan wrote on social media, "Today, 5 years after his diagnosis has been declared free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle !!! #thekissoflife"

was diagnosed with first at the age of four in 2014. In 2016, the 39-year-old released a book titled 'The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer' which dwells on the physical of the then six-year-old Ayaan and the emotional trauma of his parents.

On the work front, Emraan is gearing up for the release of 'Why Cheat India'. Based on the Indian education system, the Soumik Sen-directorial will hit the big screens on January 18.

