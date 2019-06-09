Martino aims to do well in Gold Cup rather than in friendlies

Although Tata Martino, who took the charge at the beginning of 2019, won all the three matches he guided in, he aims to do well in the Gold Cup rather than in friendlies.

"I'm one of those who things the best lessons and way to see exactly where we're at - it's not that I want to lose - but I think defeats give you more than victories. Victories make you skip over some questions that have to do with the football, and things outside the And sometimes the defeats put us in the true situation of how we're doing in the process, if we're as solid as we think we are. With wins, it's easy to put in too much praise," Goal.com quoted Martino as saying.

The Gold Cup is set to start on June 16 and ahead of the tournament, will face in friendlies on Monday. Whereas, in the Gold Cup, will open their campaign against followed by matches against and in the tournament.

Martino feels that witnessing a defeat in the friendlies have completely different consequences compare with a defeat in official tournaments.

"In a friendly match, beyond the fact that while a defeat always has consequences, the consequences of using a friendly are different than the ones in official tournaments," he said.

Mexico will compete with on Monday before kick-starting their Gold Cup campaign on June 16 against

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)