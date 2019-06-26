Marvel to re-release 'Avengers: Endgame' in its original cut, details revealed

For all those Marvelites who are eagerly waiting for the extended cut of 'Avengers

Earlier this month, had revealed that the last edition of 'Avengers', which recently hit the big screens, would be heading back to theatres with brand new footage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the re-release is being called a 'Bring Back'. This version of the film will feature the movie in its original cut.

The film will be accompanied by a video introduction by Anthony Russo, an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and a sneak peek of the upcoming Tom Holland-starrer 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', a statement from Marvel mentioned.

To make this experience extra special, participating theatres will be giving away copies of an exclusive poster featuring the Iron Man gauntlet with the tagline "We love you 3000".

'Avengers: Endgame' released on April 26 and also marked the final film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises of 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'.

It was also the last Marvel movie for some of the pivotal Marvel actors including Chris Evans, who plays America.

