Mary Meeker's 2019 report highlights surge in BYJU'S' student growth

Venture capitalist Mary Meeker's 2019 report lists BYJU'S, the world's most valuable edtech company, among some of the fastest growing companies across the world.

The report features BYJU'S' paid user growth to have increased tremendously over the last 3 years. Overall, BYJU'S' user base has seen 35 million downloads with 2.4 million paid subscribers till date.

With subscribers to online and virtual learning programs steadily increasing, the report highlights the huge growth potential for across the world. Video-based learning, especially, is gaining prominence with 59 per cent next generation users citing it as their The report noted that annual viewership hours of 'How to' videos has reached 4.5Bn, an indication of rising curiosity among learners to understand the 'whys' and 'hows' of concepts and not just the 'what'.

The report states that the across the globe has leapfrogged in a decade's time, rising from 24 per cent in 2009 to 51 per cent in 2018.

stand's second in terms of global consuming 12 per cent of the total share worldwide, second only to The daily time spent across devices has also witnessed drastic changes. In 2009, people daily spent about 20 minutes in and minutes on television. A decade later, in 2019, daily time spent on their has surged to 226 minutes while television time has come down to 216 minutes.

