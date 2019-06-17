Vacasa achieves 80 percent more productivity with Hiver

Vacasa, one of the largest international management companies in the US, deployed - a SaaS based - to improve visibility and information exchange across the organisation using shared inboxes.

The solution helps teams manage group emails with faster access and better analytics, resulting in faster response time and resolution of customer requests.

is North America's largest full-service company and manages a growing portfolio of more than 13,000 vacation homes. It leverages industry leading technology to drive revenue for homeowners and provides unforgettable experiences for guests. is focussed on balancing homeowners' requirements and guests' needs, thus making customer support a very strategic area for them.

Previously, was using groups to manage support emails. However, the customer response time and ticket resolution had been sluggish. Tracking tickets and monitoring messages being sent to the customer had become a hassle too.

This became a major concern area and the Vacasa team started looking for a solution to manage their customer support better. They wanted a inside Gmail, in order to avoid having to train their agents. They opted for Hiver's which allows agents to handle support emails right from their own Gmail inboxes.

The implementation of the solution has resulted in every Vacasa agent closing 60 percent more tickets every day and customers getting their problems resolved 80 percent faster than before.

Additionally, Hiver's analytics provides actionable critical data like average time to first response, average time to close for every agent, amongst others. Hiver's analytics helps managers monitor how individual members of the team are performing, what they are working on and ensuring that the work-load is well distributed across the team.

"With Hiver's Shared Inbox, we are able to ensure instant task assignment to agents. Also, with agents using the Notes feature, there is no longer a need for exchanging emails for internal conversations", said Sonia Cruz, for South America, Vacasa.

"With the growing needs of the business, it became imperative to deploy a strong in order to align the customer support processes. After we started using Hiver, the team is more organized than ever. With Hiver's analytics, I can identify which agent is doing well and which ones need coaching. The support team is now 80 percent more productive with Hiver", she added.

"We are delighted Vacasa has chosen Hiver to take its to the next level," said Niraj Ranjan, - Hiver.

"Vacasa is a strong example of how organizations can manage their Groups and shared inboxes efficiently. Vacasa has moved past the challenges they were facing with collaboration and increased productivity by using Hiver. The impact was immediate as the users didn't need to learn a new interface or master any complex features that come with other solutions in this space", he added.

