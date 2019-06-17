Aditya Birla Fashion collaborates with Intellecap for 'Circular Apparel Innovation Factory'

and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) are joining a unique and pioneering industry-led platform, ' Factory' (CAIF) in collaboration with

CAIF is India's first industry-led platform, aiming to build a and textile industry in Its mission is to search, seed, support, and scale circular textile and apparel innovations in by building an enabling ecosystem of brands, manufacturers, enterprises, and innovators across the

Through the association, ABFRL will be demonstrating its commitment to shift the industry from its current 'take-make-dispose' approach, to one that encourages the use of sustainable material, maximize utilization of clothing & textile and thereby promote recycling. These initiatives will help ABFRL retain its focus on creating significant social impact.

"We are pleased to with to accelerate concept through CAIF to build industry level platform for circular textile eco-system. We intend to bring forth ideas and to add more strength to our pioneering work around The association with will help us create, collaborate and mainstream the conversation around circular and sustainable fashion", said Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, and Retail Ltd.

In 2013, ABFRL began its journey titled 'ReEarth', a unique program. ReEarth addresses the most significant economic, environmental and social impact that humanity faces and the progress ABFRL has made so far in our sustainability journey. Driving ReEarth, is a core commitment, that as an organization we should give back to the planet what we have taken over the years.

"ABFRL is a marquee name in Fashion and Lifestyle, and its partnership with CAIF would help foster an ecosystem wherein not only ABFRL, but the larger industry could potentially be recognized as the global innovators in circular fashion", said Vikas Bali, CEO, Intellecap.

"Intellecap through CAIF is here to innovative solutions and models that will help brands create solutions for a more through prototyping and testing", he added.

As a part of the partnership, ABFRL will support a number of CAIF initiatives such as industry convening to discuss opportunities for circularity, as well as undertake specific pilots on identified initiatives, and launch brands specific challenges to identify and adopt innovations.

"Sustainability will be at the centre of in the fashion industry in the coming decade and while tools and technologies will change, it will be the intellectual capital that will hold ABFRL in good stead. In continuation with our philosophy, we are partnering with Intellecap to build a for our businesses", said Dr Naresh Tyagi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Fashion and Retail Ltd.

"With ABFRL as our first corporate anchor partner, we are laying the foundation of making CAIF India's first industry-led collaboration and innovation platform to create pathways for a more circular and sustainable textile and apparel industry. We are happy to see India's apparel and textile ecosystem joining forces under the umbrella of CAIF to identify opportunities for innovation and collaboration, drive implementation on the ground, together work on removing scaling barriers, and drive collective action", said Stefanie Bauer-Vemuri, Director,

Intellecap, supported by the launched the (CAIF) in 2018, as a neutral industry platform that drives the circular fashion agenda.

CAIF's role in transforming the industry is centered on four key pillars:

* The first, to act as innovation engine for brands and stakeholders, helping them to identify opportunities, test new solutions, and high impact partnerships.

* The second, building on CAIF's role as an innovation engine, is to facilitate action by driving experimentation and action on the ground.

* Further, through its market building role, CAIF aims to remove existing scaling barriers and catalyze the creation of an enabling environment that enables circular innovations to scale.

* And lastly, as industry convener, CAIF accelerates the speed of innovation, creates opportunities for collaboration and shapes the conversation around circular apparel and textiles.

ABFRL, CAIF and its network of innovators and other stakeholders will hugely benefit from these practices.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)