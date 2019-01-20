Syria condemns continuous US-led attack

has condemned the continued attacks of the US-led coalition on civilians here.

Syrian Foreign and sent letters to the UN of the on Saturday about the new crime committed by warplanes of the international coalition in al-Baghouz Foqani village, reported News Agency.

also stated that the nation has incurred a great loss due to attacks causing damage to infrastructure, economic, service, and to public and private properties.

The ministry further referred to the crimes as "systematic and behavioural," stating that the US-led coalition has violated sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic under exposed pretexts.

The war-torn nation emphasised that the coalition which was formed illegally and outside the jurisdiction of the has strengthened the terrorist groups and have increased cooperation and coordination among them.

The letters stressed that activities of the coalition, which was illegally formed outside the jurisdiction of the UN Security Council, have strengthened the extremist terrorist groups, on top of which are Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra, and increased cooperation and coordination among them.

asked the to take its responsibilities in the maintenance of international peace and security and immediately work to stop the daily series of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by countries of the coalition against the civilians.

In the letter, the ministry also demanded the UN agency to take necessary measures to set an international mechanism to bring perpetrators to justice and create a work plan to compensate the victims of these attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)