Mayawati demands explanation on reservation from PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Facing defeat, PM making wild allegations: Mayawati responds to Modi
Mayawati won't contest LS polls, but says still possible to become PM
Mayawati alleges votes going in BJP's account due to EVM malfunction
Mayawati hints at her prime ministerial ambition
Those who voted for Modi can also oust him: Mayawati
-
BSP Supremo Mayawati has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the count that he is misleading the nation on the issue of reservation for SC/ST/OBC classes. Mayawati indicated that the PM's assertion that reservation will not be abolished is just one of his false promises.
In a tweet from her official handle, Mayawati said, "PM Modi is misleading the nation that reservations for SC/ST/OBC will not be abolished because the present government has already made the system quite ineffective like it was earlier done in Congress rule."
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU