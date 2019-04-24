Mayawati demands explanation on reservation from PM Modi

JUST IN
ANI 

BSP Supremo Mayawati has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the count that he is misleading the nation on the issue of reservation for SC/ST/OBC classes. Mayawati indicated that the PM's assertion that reservation will not be abolished is just one of his false promises.

In a tweet from her official handle, Mayawati said, "PM Modi is misleading the nation that reservations for SC/ST/OBC will not be abolished because the present government has already made the system quite ineffective like it was earlier done in Congress rule."

Wed, April 24 2019.

