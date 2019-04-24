I enjoy it: PM Modi on memes on him

-
ALSO READ
Opposition wants to get rid of me for crackdown on corruption: PM Modi
Cong labelled Modis as 'thieves' just to insult this 'chowkidar', says PM
PM Modi should stop misusing country's armed forces for political gains: Congress
India lagged behind in technology due to 'secretive' approach of Congress : PM Modi
Proud to be chowkidar of toilets, says Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he enjoys watching memes made on him and appreciates the creativity.
"I enjoy it. I see 'Modi' less in it and creativity more... The biggest benefit of social media for me is that I get to see and understand the creativity and psyche of the masses. Social media gives me something which is entirely different from what is otherwise available," Prime Minister Modi said.
"There are few people who intentionally do it. At that time if you keep yourself stable, then that person's intentions fail. If you react and respond to them, then they get happy," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU