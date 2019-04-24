I enjoy it: PM Modi on memes on him

on Wednesday said that he enjoys watching memes made on him and appreciates the creativity.

"I enjoy it. I see 'Modi' less in it and creativity more... The biggest benefit of for me is that I get to see and understand the creativity and psyche of the masses. gives me something which is entirely different from what is otherwise available," said.

"There are few people who intentionally do it. At that time if you keep yourself stable, then that person's intentions fail. If you react and respond to them, then they get happy," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)