I enjoy it: PM Modi on memes on him

ANI  |  Politics 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he enjoys watching memes made on him and appreciates the creativity.

"I enjoy it. I see 'Modi' less in it and creativity more... The biggest benefit of social media for me is that I get to see and understand the creativity and psyche of the masses. Social media gives me something which is entirely different from what is otherwise available," Prime Minister Modi said.

"There are few people who intentionally do it. At that time if you keep yourself stable, then that person's intentions fail. If you react and respond to them, then they get happy," he added.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 11:49 IST

