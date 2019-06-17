Mayawati hits out at UP Govt on proposed increase in electricity tariffs for domestic consumers

JUST IN
BSP chief Mayawati on Monday hits out at the Uttar Pradesh government after the state's power corporation proposed an increase in electricity tariffs for the domestic consumption saying it is condemnable.

"The Uttar Pradesh government's move to increase the electricity tariffs for people living below the poverty line is condemnable. After the Lok Sabha polls, does the BJP wants to inflict a blow to 20 crore people of Uttar Pradesh by increasing the electricity tariffs?," she said in a tweet.

The BSP chief also slammed the state government for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state, especially with regard to incidences of crime against women in the state.

"The law and order situation, especially the anarchism spread over the state with respect to the security of women from all the sections of society is very sad...The people of the state are disgusted with the incidences of crime. These incidences negate the promises made by the state government," she said.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 15:33 IST

