Delhi Police institutes enquiry into auto driver thrashing incident

After videos of policemen publicly thrashing a Gramin Seva driver and his minor son in Mukherjee Nagar area of North West Delhi on June 16 surfaced on social media, Delhi Police on Monday instituted an enquiry into the incident.
"In the incident of altercation and assault by the Gramin Seva vehicle driver and his son on police personnel on June 16 in the Mukherjee Nagar Police Station area and the response of the police personnel against the incident, district DCP has instituted an enquiry to be done by Additional DCP and ACP," Delhi Police said.
Three cops were suspended for allegedly thrashing two men after their auto bumped into a police vehicle in Mukherjee Nagar area of New Delhi on Sunday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijyanta Arya suspended Assistant Sub-inspector Sanjay Malik and Devendra and constable Pushpendra in connection with the case.
It is alleged that the policemen dragged the driver and his son, belonging to the Sikh community, out of their auto and thrashed them for "no reason".
However, the police have blamed the Gramin Sewa auto driver for the incident saying that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with the vehicle.The police release also indicated that further legal action will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the enquiry.
