Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" mark oath-taking by Supriyo in LS

Chants of Ram' marked the oath-taking in the by Babual Supriyo, elected from in West Bengal, where the chating of the slogan became a political issue during the recent elections.

Ruling party members raised the slogan when Supriyo came to take the oath after did it on Monday in the

Commenting on the incident, from Bengal's Cooch Bihar, Nisith Pramanik, told ANI, "In India, people belonging to various languages and cultures live together. The slogan Ram is being raised not just in Bengal but across the whole country."

"From our birth till death, we hear Ram chants. It is not a crime to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' when something good is happening. There are some people in Bengal who are allergic to the slogan," he said.

The ruling TMC sees the slogan as an attempt by BJP to polarise voters on religious lines.

When asked to comment on Banerjee, who has been raising slogans of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Hind" to counter the BJP's slogan of "Jai Shri Ram", Pramanik said, "We do not have a problem in shouting 'Jai Bangla', ' Kali', ' Durga' slogans. The present chief of Bengal is not mentally fit. She has completely lost his temper after the BJP's won.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)