Mayawati should think about joining hands with BJP for Dalits: Athawale

Pointing out that had been victorious in previous elections with support of BJP, on Monday suggested BSP should ally with the BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls instead of partnering with the Samajwadi Party, if she really wanted to work for the Dalits.

The (SP) and BSP had formed an alliance earlier this month to jointly contest 38 seats each in in the upcoming elections while leaving the other two seats to other parties.

" became three times after receiving support from BJP. She did not see humanism and casteism then. When she wanted to be in power, she took help from BJP... If really wants to work for Dalits, then she should think about joining hands with the BJP and Modi," Athawale told ANI.

The termed the SP-BSP alliance as opportunistic.

"BSP is forming an alliance because they did not win any seat in 2014. In elections also, they thought Mayawati will become again but they were restricted to just 19 seats. That is why they have formed an alliance with their enemy (SP). Voters are not accepting this alliance because till now they have only raised voices against each other. SP-BSP alliance is only to get into power and defeat Modi," he added.

Athawale said both the SP and BSP feel that is not a "strong party."

"I think that the SP-BSP alliance on one side and and others parties on other will only help BJP in since votes will get divided. BJP can win over 60 seats in the upcoming elections and NDA won't face any problem in forming the government at Centre," he said.

The minister also criticised for his attacks on the and said that there was "no unity in the Opposition" today as seen in the recent TMC-led rally in Kolkata.

"Time and again This shows that the Prime Minister is moving ahead with 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. He is the in the country today. Despite Rahul's attacks the people are with Prime Minister Modi. He will win the upcoming and become the Prime Minister again," Athawale said.

"There have been talks over versus but now after conducting a big rally, Mamata Banerjee has challenged Rahul Gandhi making her a bigger leader than him. There is no unity in the Opposition," he added.

When asked about the Ayodhya land dispute case, Athawale said, "It's not fair to take the law in hands and construct in Ayodhya. The matter is currently in We should wait for the court's order".

