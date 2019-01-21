Army plans to buy over 3,000 anti-tank guided missiles from France

New [India], Jan 21 (ANI): In a bid to provide more firepower to its infantry units against enemy tank regiments, the Indian is planning to buy more than 3,000 2T anti-tank guided missiles from in a deal likely to be worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

"An proposal in this regard would come up for discussion at a high-level meeting of the for buying more than 3,000 of the second-generation 2T ATGMs which are license-produced by the (BDL) in partnership with a French firm," sources in the told

Indian has a requirement of around 70,000 anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) of various types and around 850 launchers of different types even as it is looking for third-generation ATGMs with a longer range than that of its existing Milan-2T and Konkurs ATGMs.

Sources said the procurement of 2T ATGMs is likely to be the stopgap arrangement before the Army gets its homegrown third-generation ATGM which is undergoing trials.

Milan-2 is a French second-generation (ATGM which is produced in by (BDL) with a range of over 2 kilometres.

had last year scrapped a programme to buy the Spike ATGM from in view of the indigenous developments in this direction.

The DRDO has, so far, conducted two successful trials of the man-portable ATGMs.

During the NDA government tenure, several programmes for acquiring from foreign vendors have been scrapped in favour of indigenous programmes.

In 2017, a meeting headed by the then had favoured Akash surface to air missile over vendors from and for supplying Short-Range Surface to Air Missile (SR-SAM) programme worth over Rs 18,000 crore.

