As Pravasi Bharatiya Divas begins,Varanasi Airport struggles with air traffic

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): With its limited infrastructure and parking capacity, the in is struggling to handle the increased air traffic in the wake of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), which begins today.

"Limited infrastructure is posing to be a challenge. We are minutely observing movement of aircrafts and are deciding where and how to park the incoming flights," said Anil Kumar Roy, Director, Airport.

The airport, typically handles 32 to 33 flights daily including international flights with no night operations. In the coming three days many choppers and private planes are also expected to arrive with guests attending the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, increasing the air traffic load enormously.

"Our traffic movement has increased enormously. Sometimes we have to handle 6 to 7 aircraft at a time along with the additional aircraft that have been parked here," said the

"The coming three days will be a challenge for us as both the will be arriving and there will be an increase in the movement at the airport," he added.

Meanwhile, the airport has been all decked up to welcome in traditional fashion guests from as many as 193 countries who are expected to participate in the PBD celebrations.

Along with a special lounge for the guests, the airport has been decorated with a beautiful "rangoli" and arrangements for welcoming the guests with 'tilak' and 'rudraksha' garlands.

