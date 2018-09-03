McCain buried at US Naval Academy

Late Senator, was on Sunday laid to rest in a private ceremony at the in Annapolis, next to his long-time friend and Naval Academy classmate Adm.

The ceremony was attended by McCain's family, friends, former classmates and other leaders, reported

Speaking at CNN's "State of the Union" talk show, former Joseph I. Lieberman, one of McCain's closest friends in the Senate, said that the burial is "going to be hard, because it's the last farewell."

"Religiously, I feel their body is there, but their soul is on to the next But I'm left with incredible memories. I say goodbye, but I'll thank God I knew a man like John McCain," said Lieberman.

Meanwhile, Sen. (R-S.C.) said that McCain life was about service to a cause greater than oneself. "If you're thinking of public service, pick a cause worthy of a good fight, and, above all else, when you make a mistake, admit it," Graham said at CNN's show.

On Saturday, a memorial service was organised for McCain at the Former US presidents including and Barack Obama, as well as noted dignitaries like Former and Lieberman, were present at the memorial service to pay their respect to McCain.

passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 due to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)