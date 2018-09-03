JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » International » World

'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' rules global box office

India, Bangladesh border forces to hold coordination meeting
Business Standard

McCain buried at US Naval Academy

ANI  |  Annapolis [US] 

Late United States Senator, John McCain was on Sunday laid to rest in a private ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, next to his long-time friend and Naval Academy classmate Adm. Charles R. Larson.

The ceremony was attended by McCain's family, friends, former classmates and other military leaders, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Speaking at CNN's "State of the Union" talk show, former Senator Joseph I. Lieberman, one of McCain's closest friends in the Senate, said that the burial is "going to be hard, because it's the last farewell."

"Religiously, I feel their body is there, but their soul is on to the next world. But I'm left with incredible memories. I say goodbye, but I'll thank God I knew a man like John McCain," said Lieberman.

Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said that McCain life was about service to a cause greater than oneself. "If you're thinking of public service, pick a cause worthy of a good fight, and, above all else, when you make a mistake, admit it," Graham said at CNN's show.

On Saturday, a memorial service was organised for McCain at the Washington National Cathedral. Former US presidents including George Bush and Barack Obama, as well as noted dignitaries like Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Lieberman, were present at the memorial service to pay their respect to McCain.

John McCain passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 due to brain cancer.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 05:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements