McCain buried at US Naval Academy

-
ALSO READ
McCain memorial service on Saturday in Washington, burial Sunday: Office
McCain ends 81-year journey with burial at Naval Academy
'Sudden turn' by US warship led to collision off Singapore: report
McCain's 106-year-old mom to attend his Washington services
McCain funeral speakers expected to include Bush and Obama
-
Late United States Senator, John McCain was on Sunday laid to rest in a private ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, next to his long-time friend and Naval Academy classmate Adm. Charles R. Larson.
The ceremony was attended by McCain's family, friends, former classmates and other military leaders, reported the Wall Street Journal.
Speaking at CNN's "State of the Union" talk show, former Senator Joseph I. Lieberman, one of McCain's closest friends in the Senate, said that the burial is "going to be hard, because it's the last farewell."
"Religiously, I feel their body is there, but their soul is on to the next world. But I'm left with incredible memories. I say goodbye, but I'll thank God I knew a man like John McCain," said Lieberman.
Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) said that McCain life was about service to a cause greater than oneself. "If you're thinking of public service, pick a cause worthy of a good fight, and, above all else, when you make a mistake, admit it," Graham said at CNN's show.
On Saturday, a memorial service was organised for McCain at the Washington National Cathedral. Former US presidents including George Bush and Barack Obama, as well as noted dignitaries like Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Lieberman, were present at the memorial service to pay their respect to McCain.
John McCain passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 due to brain cancer.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU