MCOCA court hands out 10-12 years jail to six in cheating case

A court of Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) here on Friday handed over 10 to 14 years jail term along with fines to six people in a cheating case involving crores of rupees.

The quantum of punishment was pronounced by the court of Rakesh Syal, MCOCA here to all six convicted persons, namely, Vipin Sharma, Sachin Sharma, Honey Sharma, Harshad Alam, Aman Alam, and under the Section 3 of MCOC Act for cheating innocent job seekers. A

was the kingpin of the gang, which was involved in multiple cases of cheating, forgery, criminal breach of trust, attempt to culpable homicide, wrongful confinement among others in the capital, which was registered against them at various police stations in Delhi, Haryana, and

As their crimes fell under the ambit of MCOCA, a separate case under Section 3 of MCOCA was registered at the Police Station of Special Cell, New Delhi, on December 19, 2009. The case was investigated by LN Rao, then ACP (since retired as DCP).

During the investigation of the case, a large number of passports in the name of different persons with work visas of with fake documents like PAN cards, debit cards, credit cards, shopping cards, mobile phones, SIM cards among others were recovered at the instance of accused persons.

has been sentenced with 12 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 55 lakh, with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14 lakh, with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14 lakh.

has been sentenced with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14 lakh. has been sentenced with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14 lakh. alias Sidhu has been sentenced with 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 14 lakh.

The court of has also ordered to compensate the victims, a total of 10 victims, by way of payment of Rs 33.80 lakh by the members of this syndicate out of the fine imposed on them. (ANI)

