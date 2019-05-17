Spl Maha court acquits nine in 2012 murder case

A special here Friday acquitted nine people accused of murdering a man in 2012.

A total of 12 persons were accused of killing Haris alias Bittu (25) in February 2012 in a room in Kalyan's Bail Bazar area and then burning the body in Igatpuri near

The accused believed Shah had stolen 30 kg of charas, a narcotic substance, from them, the prosecution claimed.

Two of the 12 accused are at large, while one died during the pendency of the trial.

On Friday, S B Bahalkar acquitted the nine accused in custody.

The prosecution examined 33 witnesses in the case.

Appearing for the defence, advocates Poonit Mahimkar, and said the accused had been falsely blamed and pointed to the delay in recording the statements of eyewitnesses, confessions under section 18 of the Control of Organised Crime Act.

Those acquitted were Rahimbai (28), Irshad Shaikh (44), Bilal alias Chotu Shaikh (30), Jahid Shaikh (27), Barkhat (37), Raja alias Bushan More (32), Baban Wani (44), (39) and (37).

The two absconding accused are Jahur and Ishwar, while Hanif Shaikh alias Hanif Menda (38) died during pendency of trial.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)