Order enquiry into Wayanad farmer suicide: Rahul writes to Kerala CM

has written a letter to Chief Minister Vijayan requesting him to order an enquiry into the 'suicide' of a from Wayanad.

Gandhi also urged him to extend financial support to the family of the deceased.

"I am deeply saddened by the suicide of VD Dinesh Kumar, a in Neervaram, Panamaram Panchayat, Wayanad. On speaking with his wife Sujitha, I learnt that her husband had been under severe stress due to his inability to repay the loans he had taken and this pushed him to commit suicide," read the letter.

"Kumar's case isn't an isolated one. There has been a spate of farmers suicides in Wayanad, due to an inability to repay loans. What is disturbing is that while the government of has announced a moratorium on repayment of farm loans till December 31, 2019, yet farmers are still being pressurized and hounded by a loan collection agent," said

"I write to request you to order an enquiry, into the circumstances surrounding Kumar's death and to extend financial support to his family. Moreover, given the devastating long term impact of the 2018 floods on agriculture in India, it is crucial to consider long term measures to free our farmers from the vicious debt trap thousands of them are caught in," it read.

will pay a two-day visit to his constituency from June 7 to thank the voters.

Rahul had on May 24 expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, and won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency.

