Medical panel recommends Nawaz Sharif's hospitalisation

A medical panel has recommended that jailed former be shifted to hospital for "optimal management" of his failing health, a media report said.

A four-member special medical board of that examined Sharif in Jail in also recommended some changes in his medication to treat his and as well as further tests, Dawn reported.

Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in jail.

The board in a report said that Sharif has a past medical history of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart and

On Wednesday, Sharif's personal physician, Dr said that the deposed Prime Minister's health would be "at risk" if he is not hospitalised.

The Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader's daughter took to to express shock over the authorities for "sitting" on the medical reports of Sharif and alleged that they "conveniently concealed and overlooked" the recommendation that he needs to be hospitalised.

She tweeted: "The reports leaked to media show his has progressed & is life-threatening."

Sharif, 69, was shifted to jail on December 25, following his sentencing by the accountability court in to seven years jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.

He has also been disqualified for 10 years from holding any public office.

