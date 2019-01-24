Medical panel recommends Nawaz Sharif's hospitalisation

A medical panel has recommended that jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif be shifted to hospital for "optimal management" of his failing health, a media report said.
A four-member special medical board of Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital that examined Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore also recommended some changes in his medication to treat his high blood pressure and diabetes as well as further tests, Dawn reported.
Sharif is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in Kot Lakhpat jail.
The board in a report said that Sharif has a past medical history of hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease and kidney stone disease.
On Wednesday, Sharif's personal physician, Dr Adnan said that the deposed Prime Minister's health would be "at risk" if he is not hospitalised.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader's daughter Maryam took to Twitter to express shock over the authorities for "sitting" on the medical reports of Sharif and alleged that they "conveniently concealed and overlooked" the recommendation that he needs to be hospitalised.
She tweeted: "The reports leaked to media show his disease has progressed & is life-threatening."
Sharif, 69, was shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail on December 25, following his sentencing by the accountability court in Islamabad to seven years jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.
He has also been disqualified for 10 years from holding any public office.
