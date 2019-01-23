'Get Out!': Maduro breaks diplomatic relations with USA

After the USA recognised as the Interim President, Nicolas broke off all diplomatic ties with the USA, giving American diplomats 72 hours to leave the country.

"Before the people and nations of the world, and as constitutional ..I've decided to break diplomatic and political relations with US. Get out! Leave We have (our) dignity dammit!" told a crowd of red-shirted supporters gathered at the on Wednesday.

The President's announcement comes amid raging protests in the South American country, with protesters demanding fresh elections to be held.

"The imperial government of the is leading a coup attempt against us in order to install a puppet presidency that they can control Venezuela," quoted as further saying from the balcony at Miraflores.

The opposition-controlled National Assembly, which is presided over by Guaido, called for Wednesday's nationwide protests on a symbolic date for the Venezuelans. Around 61 years ago on this date, a civil and military uprising in the nation had overthrown former Venezuelan dictator,

The economic crisis in the nation, coupled with a food shortage, has strengthened an anti-Maduro sentiment across the South American nation, with the opposition accusing Maduro of "usurping power".

"The citizens of have suffered for too long at the hands of the illegitimate Maduro regime. Today, I have officially recognized the of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the of Venezuela," US President had tweeted in Guaido's support on Wednesday (local time).

Countries like have extended their support for Guaido as the of Venezuela, with the USA urging other "western hemisphere governments" to recognise Guaido's leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)