USA: 5 shot dead in Florida hostage situation

Five people lost their lives after a hostage situation apparently went downhill at a retail in Sebring here on Wednesday (local time).

"We were sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank," Sputnik quoted Sebring as saying.

The suspect has since surrendered after a SWAT team engulfed the following failed negotiations with the assailant.

The exact number of the injured is yet to be announced by authorities. The reason behind the incident is not known as of now, while the identity of the assailant is yet to be revealed.

The and the are helping in the case, according to More information is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)