USA: 5 shot dead in Florida hostage situation

ANI  |  US 

Five people lost their lives after a hostage situation apparently went downhill at a SunTrust retail bank in Sebring here on Wednesday (local time).

"We were sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank," Sputnik quoted Sebring police chief Karl Hoglund as saying.

The suspect has since surrendered after a SWAT team engulfed the bank following failed negotiations with the assailant.

The exact number of the injured is yet to be announced by authorities. The reason behind the incident is not known as of now, while the identity of the assailant is yet to be revealed.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are helping in the case, according to CNN. More information is awaited.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 22:15 IST

