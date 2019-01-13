Megyn Kelly officially splits from NBC

American talk show ' Today' ended in October by Universal, has finally reached to an agreement. The host of the show, American now has officially signed off from program.

Earlier, the show was ended when Kelly ousted from talk show after 'blackface' remark, reports Variety.

"The parties have resolved their differences, and is no longer an employee of NBC," Variety quoted from a statement by the

Further, the host will get the remaining money which she owed from her original $69 million contract (which is estimated $30 million), quoted a source saying.

However, the host is ready to move forward and to make the next step in her career, "Megyn learned a lot from her time at NBC. Anytime you have a passionate, driven soul like her, there may be times within the context they say or do something that offends people without them even realizing it, Megyn is the first to stop and turn around and apologize," a source told

Adding that, Kelly is "ready to fight another day in applying her talents, enduring values and experiences to make real progress in this polarized world. Being true to herself is important to her." the source added.

In October, NBC clarified that Kelly's time as the host of the show was over.

On October 25, Megyn stopped hosting her show and a pre-taped episode was aired instead of the live telecast sparking speculation about her exit from the show.

Kelly drew huge flak after a racist comment she made regarding costumes on October 23. "You do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Back when I was a kid, that was O.K., as long as you were dressing up as a character," Kelly said.

However, the 48-year-old apologised for her remarks saying, "I realise now that such behaviour is indeed wrong, and I am sorry. The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep. I've never been a (politically correct) kind of person - but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age. Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year."

Kelly, who earlier worked for Fox News, joined NBC on an estimated $20 million-a-year contract days before US Donald Trump's inauguration.

