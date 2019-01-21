Mexico: Death toll mounts to 79 in gasoline pipeline explosion

The gasoline pipeline explosion in Tlahuelilpan has taken the lives of at least 79 people as of Sunday. 66 people have been injured in the tragic incident.

The governor of the State of Hidalgo, confirmed with that a few of the victims are minors.

The of Mexico, stated that investigation into the incident has started. However, he added that a "preliminary belief" holds that from the clothing of people around the pipeline caused the explosion.

No arrests have been made as of yet. The fire from the explosion has been completely doused.

Meanwhile, residents living close to the pipeline have been evacuated, according to State company

The explosion comes at a time when there is a dearth of gas in several Mexican states, including the capital.

