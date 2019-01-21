UP: NSUI district president booked for threatening female student

An FIR has been registered against for allegedly threatening a female student after she complained of molestation.

Shahjahanpur police have been trying to arrest Hussain, who is absconding.

of Police (ASP) told ANI: "An incident of molestation has come to notice at FIR has been registered and attempts to arrest the accused are underway."

As per reports, Hussain was caught on camera while threatening a female student after she complained of a molestation incident. In a viral video, the district of Shahjahanpur could be seen threatening the woman in front of the college staff who stood there still.

Reportedly, Hussain said aggressively to the woman: "You are just in the first year now, you have to stay here for three more years, you must reform yourself (sudhar jao). I will make it very difficult for you to enter the college main gate. Act like a woman, stay in your limits.

